Matt Damon’s Wife Luciana Stuns in a Plunging Red Gown at the Albie Awards Gala: See Photos

Image Credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, stepped out together at the Albie Awards Gala, and she stunned in a red plunging gown for the evening.

The Academy Award winner, 52, wore a plain black suit and tie while standing beside his wife, 47, who shined in a ruched deep V-neck scarlet dress on Thursday, September 28. Luciana tied her hair back in a simple bun and accented the look with a pair of black stilettos.

Matt and Luciana tend to keep their personal lives away from the public eye. However, both have been spotted on occasional outings together over the years. Their most recent date was earlier this week when they were seen enjoying the sunshine at a Miami Beach.

The Adjustment Bureau star married his wife in 2005 two years after they met. They now share three children together: daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella, in addition to Luciana’s daughter, Alexia, from a previous marriage.

Though he sometimes plays it coy when asked about his marriage, Matt has opened up about their love in a few interviews over the years. While speaking with Esquire in 2013, Matt gushed how “lucky” he was to have fallen “in love with a civilian” instead of a fellow celebrity.

“Not an actress and not a famous actress at that. Because then, the attention doesn’t double — it grows exponentially,” the Good Will Hunting co-writer explained.

While Luciana (who also goes by “Lucy”) and Matt have enjoyed a blissful marriage, the Massachusetts native revealed earlier this summer that they may have hit a bump in the road of their relationship. Nevertheless, they seemingly came to an agreement when it came to Matt’s career.

“I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly in July while promoting his film Oppenheimer. “I had been in Interstellar, and then [director] Chris [Nolan] put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy — this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”