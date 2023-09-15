Matt Damon & Wife Luciana Barroso Holds Hands During Rare NYC Outing: Photos

Image Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Matt Damon and his wife of nearly two decades are often seen out, but when they are, they can always be counted on for a little PDA. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the Air star 52, looked laid back in a simple white T shirt and gray pleated slacks as he held hands with Luciana Barroso in New York. He finished the look with white sneakers, a bracelet, and a huge smile.

Matt’s gorgeous wife wore a shiny bronze, long-sleeved midi dress with a chic pleated skirt. She accessorized with a pair of classic pump stilettos, drop earrings, and a thumb ring, and wore her hair in a gorgeous updo. In one photo, the mom of four looked up at her famous husband adoringly as they made their way out of the event.

The Oppenheimer actor and Luciana have long been examples of a true partnership. In fact, Matt once told YourTango that he won’t spend more than two weeks away from his lovely wife. “We have a two-week rule,” he told the outlet back in 2021. “I’m not away for more than two weeks. I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soul mate. I don’t like being apart from her.”

And Luciana, whom Matt was seen getting affectionate with in Mykonos over the summer, says they feel “lucky” to have each other. “I just know I think we both feel, really, really lucky to have met each other so we don’t take that for granted,” she explained to Vogue Australia during a 2018 interview. “It’s life and marriage, so there’s ups and downs you know, but overall it’s easy and it’s fun. And he’s such a good dad.”