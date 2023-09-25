Matt Damon Spotted Shirtless on a Miami Beach With His Wife Luciana: Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso cooled off from the Miami heat with a swimsuit clad outing to the beach! In photos you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, shirtless Matt and his wife of almost 20 years happily spent time among the mild, turquoise waves in Miami on Monday, September 25. The mom of four slayed a light blue string bikini top and matching bottoms as she chatted with the Oppenheimer actor. She finished the vacay look with a white ball cap, sunglasses, and a pair of statement hoop earrings.

Matt, 52, wore nothing but a pair of navy-blue swim trunks and a pair of sunglasses as he placed his hands on his hips and waded into the water. Matt and Luciana, who married back in 2005, were last seen frolicking in the water over the summer during a rare, PDA-filled vacation to Mykonos.

In a 2018 interview with Vogue Australia, Luciana revealed that she and her heartthrob husband started out with an innate connection. “We definitely had a connection right away; it was so easy to talk to each other,” she said of meeting the Air star. “We were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends. But I was like, ‘I can’t, I have a 4-year-old daughter, I’m not going anywhere’ … and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter.”

She recalled, “He said, ‘I love that you’re a mom and that’s your priority.’ Some guys might have been different, they might think it’s complicated, but for him it wasn’t.”

As for their rare, longstanding connection, she says it was something that did override his growing stardom. “When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that’s just the person that you have a connection with,” she explained at the time. “All the other stuff — the movie-star part — wasn’t really a factor. To me, he’s just Matt.”