Cindy Crawford, 57, Slays in Hot Pink Lace Dress at Albie Awards in NYC

Image Credit: Neil Rasmus/bfa.com/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford absolutely stole the show at The Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards Gala in New York City on September 28, when she wore a fuchsia silk Versace gown with a completely sheer lace bodice. The 57-year-old put her toned legs on full display in the dress which had a plunging, hip-high slit.

For the event, Cindy wore the sleeveless dress that featured a corset bodice that was sheer and see-through while thick brown straps crisscrossed around her chest. The rest of the dress was made out of silk and flowed perfectly against her toned frame. The best part of the dress was the hip-high slit on one side of the skirt, revealing her toned leg which she accessorized with sky-high metallic silver heels. A metallic silver box clutch and dazzling, dangling ruby earrings tied her look together. As for her glam, she had her brown hair in voluminous waves while parted to the side.

If there’s one thing for sure about the supermodel, it is that she is always dressed to the nines and aside from this look, she was out just two nights before when she attended the Versace Icons Collection Event in NYC. At the event, Cindy wore a pair of high-waisted, classic blue straight-leg jeans with a black button-down shirt tucked in. She donned a fitted black blazer on top and she topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and a black leather purse.

Aside from this look, another one of our favorite recent looks from Cindy was her skintight long-sleeve Versace dress. She posted photos to her Instagram of her wearing the dress which featured cutouts all along the side of the dress revealing major skin. She topped her look off with dangling diamond earrings and stunning glam including a sultry smokey eye.