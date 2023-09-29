Gayle King Defends Oprah After Cindy Crawford Calls Her Out: ‘I’m Surprised & A Little Disappointed’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Gayle King is addressing Cindy Crawford’s claim that she felt like “chattel” on Oprah Winfrey’s show in 1986. “I haven’t seen it, and I want to see it, but I’m surprised and a little disappointed,” Gayle, 68, told ET at the Albie Awards on September 28. “Because I know Cindy’s been on her show many, many, many times and it has always been a pleasant experience, [so] I would hate to think that something that happened years ago [could have bothered her].”

The CBS Mornings host noted that she wasn’t up to speed on what happened in the interview between her best friend, 69, and Cindy, 57, all those years ago. “It’s not Oprah’s thing to humiliate or make anybody feel badly,” Gayle stressed. She added, “I have to see it, but, as far as I know, everything is good between Oprah and Cindy.”

In Apple TV+’s The Super Models, which dropped on September 20, Cindy recalled Oprah asking her to stand up in front of the studio audience and show off her body. “This is what I call a body,” Oprah said to Cindy on her show. After Cindy took a seat, the supermodel took a moment to deny the rumors that she weighed only 100 pounds.

“I was like the chattel or a child. Like, be seen and not heard,” Cindy said. “When you look at it through today’s eyes when Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Like, show us why you’re worthy of being here.’”

Cindy continued, “In the moment, I didn’t recognize it. Only when I look back at it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. That was so not okay, really.’ Especially from Oprah.” Oprah has yet to address Cindy’s claims about what happened on her talk show.

Gayle was one of the many A-list celebs at the Albie Awards in New York City, which was hosted by George and Amal Clooney. Gayle stunned in a colorful striped dress. Cindy also attended with husband Rande Gerber and looked fabulous in a pink lace gown.