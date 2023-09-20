Cindy Crawford Shares Pretty Makeup-Free Selfie After Shocking Oprah Reveal

Image Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Glowing! Cindy Crawford, 57, shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie via her Instagram Story on September 20, following her comments about Oprah Winfrey, 69. In the snapshot, the brunette beauty rocked a long-sleeved sweater complete with black-and-white stripes. Cindy accessorized her look with oversized black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a mauve-pink lip.

The 57-year-old posed in front of a bright-yellow dinosaur sculpture and noted that she was spending “24 hours” in Nashville, TN. A few hours later, the model shared an intimate photo of herself soaking in a giant white bathtub. Cindy leaned her head back in the photo and opted to tie her tresses in a messy updo for her relaxing bath. She notably captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Her selfies didn’t stop there though! Later, Cindy shared a separate seemingly makeup-free selfie while out on the town (see photo here). While out in Nashville, the mother-of-two wowed in a chic black blouse and leather jacket. She tied the evening ensemble together with multiple gold necklaces and hoop earrings. Cindy added a sparkle emoji to the post, as she posed beneath romantic string lights.

Cindy’s latest selfies come amid her comments about an experience she had with Oprah earlier on in her career. During the premiere of Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, she recalled a time when the now 69-year-old allegedly treated her like “chattel” on The Oprah Winfrey Show. “I was like the chattel or a child. Like, be seen and not heard,” Cindy said in the series. “When you look at it through today’s eyes when Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Like, show us why you’re worthy of being here.’”

She went on to explain that back then, she didn’t see the harm, however, she now does. “In the moment, I didn’t recognize it. Only when I look back at it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. That was so not okay, really.’ Especially from Oprah,” Cindy said. As many know, Cindy became one of the top models of the 1980s and 1990s alongside Naomi Campbell, 53, Christy Turlington, 54, and Linda Evangelista, 58. Meanwhile, Oprah recently slammed weight loss drugs like Ozempic and called them the “easy way out” during a recent panel discussion.