Bethenny Frankel Shades Andy Cohen for Asking ‘Problematic Questions’ on ‘WWHL’

Bethenny Frankel continued her reckoning against Bravo by going after Andy Cohen and how he conducts interviews on Watch What Happens Live. Bethenny, 52, had Nene Leakes on the September 28 episode of her podcast, following Nene’s 2022 discrimination lawsuit against Andy, 55, and the network, and during their conversation, Bethenny accused Andy of asking “problematic questions” on his late-night talk show.

“The last time I went on that show, I was with my daughter,” said Bethenny, who last appeared on WWHL in December 2022. “We’re so used to that environment. He’s always protected. Somehow he’s asking these questions, like, ‘Who’s the ugliest Housewife?’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, let me think.’ A question that bad. Like, ‘Who’s the worst mother?’ Questions that are so problematic,” she explained.

The ex-Real Housewives of New York City star said that Andy is “always protected,” while Bravo personalities such as herself are “always f****** skinned alive with Tabasco sauce all over us, naked.” Bethenny continued, “We’re out there and we get thrown like pieces of meat to just get ripped apart by that vehicle that we kiss the ass to get on. And we all play the goddamn f****** game, because we’re using him like he’s using us, because we want to promote our sh**-. But it all just seems so gross.”

Bethenny, who walked away from Bravo for a second time in 2019, and has recently accused the network of treating their stars poorly, admitted that she doesn’t think she and Andy were ever as close as she once believed them to be.

“I thought this whole time Andy and I were really kind of friends, because we text back and forth. But I’ve been to his house once for a Christmas party ten years ago,” she said. “Every time we’re together we’re only talking about the Housewives. Am I coming on? Am I going off? We’re not really… you know what your real friends are like. I’m now in this hybrid world where I think, ‘We kind of really don’t like each other, but we’re both playing this game.

“And yet, when things are happening for me, he’s not really congratulating me,” the mom-of-one added. “And I feel like he has some sort of resentment, because I’m supposed to be beneath him. So I’m thinking, ‘I don’t think he likes me at all. I think we were both playing this game for all this time.’ And one day I just decided not to be afraid and open my f****** mouth because the only person I was protecting in that whole realm was him, and he hasn’t been protecting me.”

Nene, 55, agreed with Bethenny’s comments on Andy. “I kind of feel the same you do,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said on the podcast. “I don’t think he ever liked me.”

Bethenny and Andy previously aired out their issues the last time Bethenny was on WWHL. Andy admitted to calling Bethenny “hypocritical” for starting her Re-Wives podcast after she was “trashing the Housewives publicly for the last three years.” In response, Bethenny explained that Andy congratulated her privately, but then shaded her publicly, which she didn’t like. She also clarified that she hasn’t been dissing the Real Housewives franchise, though Andy believed otherwise, and called her out for it.

Nene, meanwhile, sued NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, and Andy in a lawsuit that was filed in April 2022. In the suit, Nene accused her former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann of “racist” behavior and claimed that Andy and other executives at NBC/Bravo “tolerated” it. Nene ultimately dismissed her lawsuit in August 2022.