Kris Jenner Forced Corey Gamble to Turn Down ‘Yellowstone’ Role Over Jealousy

Image Credit: John Nacion/Shutterstock

Corey Gamble’s not going to be a part of the Bunkhouse crew on Yellowstone any time soon. In The Kardashians season 4 premiere, Kris Jenner mentioned she was “so excited” to watch the next episode of Yellowstone while at dinner with Corey, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian.

“I can’t wait,” Kim, 42, said. Corey, 42, then whispered to Kris, “If it wasn’t for you I would be a Yellowstone star.” Kris, 67, smiled and said, “I know. So they asked Corey [to be on Yellowstone]…”

Kim was absolutely stunned by this news. She asked Corey, “They asked you to be on Yellowstone and you said no?” Kris quickly answered for her longtime boyfriend. “Correct, because I told him to say no.”

Like the rest of us, Kim wanted to know why Kris would force Corey to turn down such a huge opportunity. “Because I thought he was going to have to have a romantic relationship,” Kris revealed.

Khloé, 39, had the best comeback to Kris. “But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner, I’m sure you would take it,” she said. Kris snapped that she would give that offer a “hard yes.”

While Kim and Kris were enjoying Yellowstone then, they’re probably missing the hit Paramount Network series right about now. The show aired the first half of season 5 from November 2022 to January 2023. The second half of the fifth season was expected to premiere later in 2023, but the cast and crew have yet to film additional episodes.

Amid a battle over Kevin’s filming schedule and then the double whammy of the writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Yellowstone’s future hasn’t been looking too bright. Kevin will not be returning to the role of John Dutton, even in the second half of season 5. The show will be ending after season 5, but a possible sequel series has been mentioned. Maybe that could be Corey’s second chance at stardom!