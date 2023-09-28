Kim Kardashian’s ‘AHS’ Character Refers to Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour Drama

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian isn’t worried, darlings, but her American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts’ character is! The Kardashians star, 42, calls out Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling press tour drama in one scene of the horror anthology series.

“We are going to pull a Wilde card. As in Olivia Wilde,” Kim’s character, Siobhan, says to her client after Emma’s character, Anna, got sick while on stage at the Gotham Awards. “Don’t mention what happened and wait until everyone forgets slash low-key gaslight the people that do ask, and make them think that they’re the problem. Because, you know, sexism.”

The scene plays out during episode 2 of the Hulu series, which was released on Wednesday, September 27.

Don’t Worry Darling became one of the most popular movies in 2022 long before it premiered that September. Olivia, 39, directed and starred in the film alongside her then-boyfriend, Harry Styles, and Florence Pugh. Rumors circulated online that Olivia and Florence, 27, had a tense working relationship due to Olivia’s relationship with the “Sign of the Times” artist, 29.

Over the summer of 2022, Vulture reported that an anonymous source alleged that Florence became fed up with Olivia’s alleged disappearances to hang out with Harry. The insider claimed that this resulted in a “screaming match” between the actresses. However, Olivia and the entire crew behind the film vehemently denied the report.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to,” Olivia explained to Variety regarding the rumors. “But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me. … There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Crew members including co-writer Katie Silberman, director of photography Matthew Libatique and several others followed up with their own statement.

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article,” they noted. “Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are completely false. Olivia is an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production. She ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved. There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast.”

Florence, however, has not directly addressed the feud rumors.