Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Honored in Family Memorial 7 Months After His Death

Image Credit: Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs was honored in a memorial ceremony by his family and friends on Monday, September 25. Kyle died by suicide at 49 on February 17. Many of his loved ones gathered at Franklin First UMC in Tennessee for a Celebration of Life ceremony to pay tribute to the musician, according to People.

His family organized the ceremony, and his parents said it was “necessary” for them “to cope with the shock of his passing, and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son.” The ceremony included remarks from those close to Kyle and musical performances, concluding with his song “You Are With Me.” His widow, Kellie, did not appear to take part in the ceremony.

Kyle’s family said that they wanted to honor all the love that the singer had for those in his life. “Kyle’s Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life,” they said in a statement. “Kyle was a Lover of Life! He loved his family and his friends, and he earnestly showed love and brought joy to countless others he did not even know. Remembrances continue to come to us daily. He was known for his genuine, humble spirit and an ability to touch another person’s life in a moment.”

The family ended their statement by thanking all who attended to pay tribute to Kyle and those who helped organize. “The stories told, the songs sung, and the love shared were a testament to Kyle and to how he was able to draw people together in friendship, work, and fun!” they said.

Kyle died in February. The official autopsy confirming that he had died by suicide was released in May. Kellie, 37, released her first public statement after his passing in August. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,” she said in a statement to People. “Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”