Jennifer Aniston Rocks Sexy Black Lingerie in Behind-The-Scenes Video for Her ‘CR Fashion Book’ Cover

Image Credit: Zoey Grossman

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston, she can do no wrong and everything she wears is stunning. The 54-year-old proved that when she rocked a tiny black lingerie set underneath a blazer for the cover of CR Fashion Book.

In the behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, Jennifer showed off her incredible figure in a plunging black triangle bra that revealed ample cleavage, styled with a pair of matching high-waisted underwear. Jennifer’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display in the lingerie and she topped her look off with a massively oversized black blazer and a pair of black leather pointed-toe heels.

As if Jennifer’s outfits from the photoshoot couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a low-cut V-neck black Fleur Du Mal bra with a tiny cropped white button-down Valentino shirt that was left unbuttoned, revealing her chest. In the photo, Jennifer’s abs stole the show and she accessorized her look with black trousers and a tie, also from Valentino.

Another one of our favorite photos pictured Jennifer wearing a white ribbed Wardrobe.NYC tank top with a black leather crisscross Alaia top over it. She styled her edgy look with a wavy ponytail and a super sultry, dark black smokey eye.

In one photo, Jennifer opted out of wearing any pants, and instead, she wore an oversized Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello blazer with pointed-toe black patent leather pumps and Tiffany & Co. earrings. Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot though, was her tiny black Fleur Du Mal bra with a pair of Commando underwear styled with a huge black sequin Rick Owens cape draped over her.