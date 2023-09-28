Jennifer Aniston Rocks Sexy Black Lingerie in Behind-The-Scenes Video for Her ‘CR Fashion Book’ Cover

Jennifer Aniston looked sexier than ever when she rocked black lingerie in a BTS video of her 'CR Fashion Book' cover shoot.

September 28, 2023 9:56AM EDT
Image Credit: Zoey Grossman

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston, she can do no wrong and everything she wears is stunning. The 54-year-old proved that when she rocked a tiny black lingerie set underneath a blazer for the cover of CR Fashion Book.

In the behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, Jennifer showed off her incredible figure in a plunging black triangle bra that revealed ample cleavage, styled with a pair of matching high-waisted underwear. Jennifer’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display in the lingerie and she topped her look off with a massively oversized black blazer and a pair of black leather pointed-toe heels.

As if Jennifer’s outfits from the photoshoot couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a low-cut V-neck black Fleur Du Mal bra with a tiny cropped white button-down Valentino shirt that was left unbuttoned, revealing her chest. In the photo, Jennifer’s abs stole the show and she accessorized her look with black trousers and a tie, also from Valentino.

Jennifer Aniston looked stunning in black lingerie for ‘CR Fashion Book.’ (Zoey Grossman)

Another one of our favorite photos pictured Jennifer wearing a white ribbed Wardrobe.NYC tank top with a black leather crisscross Alaia top over it. She styled her edgy look with a wavy ponytail and a super sultry, dark black smokey eye.

Jennifer Aniston showed off her toned abs in this crop top & tiny bralette for the cover of ‘CR Fashion Book.’ (Zoey Grossman)
Jennifer Aniston for ‘CR Fashion Book.’ (Zoey Grossman)

In one photo, Jennifer opted out of wearing any pants, and instead, she wore an oversized Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello blazer with pointed-toe black patent leather pumps and Tiffany & Co. earrings. Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot though, was her tiny black Fleur Du Mal bra with a pair of Commando underwear styled with a huge black sequin Rick Owens cape draped over her.

