Jennifer Aniston’s Best Selling Leave-In Conditioner Will Leave Your Hair Extra Silky

Jennifer Aniston has been the ultimate hair icon since her time on the hit sitcom Friends in the ’90s when she created the “Rachel” haircut after her character on the show. Women everywhere were running to their salons wanting the exact long layered highlighted bobcut, and since then, Jennifer has always been a trendsetter when it comes to hairstyles. Her hair is definitely goals, so it didn’t come as a surprise when she created her own haircare line LolaVie. Although there are many great products from the brand, the Perfecting Leave-in Conditioner stood out to us — which promises to hydrate, soften, and protect.

It’s always important to have a reliable product to apply to your hair after washing it. This leave-in conditioner ensures to hydrate, fight frizz, and smooth, whether it’s before styling or just leaving it be to air dry. LolaVie infuses the Rose of Jericho, bamboo extract, and chia seeds to give your hair a fighting chance to protect it from the damage of styling. It’s definitely a multi-purpose product — you can use it as a conditioning cream, a primer for heat-styling, just an extra boost of hydration, and so much more.

Before styling with a blow dryer, it’s important to create a shield to prevent as much damage to your hair as possible. This leave-in conditioner does just that — it can protect damage caused by heat styling up to 450 degrees! It also has the ability to reduce frizz by 80% for up to 72 hours. The benefits are endless and it’s all combined into one product.