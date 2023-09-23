Malia Obama Spotted Smiling During Shopping Trip With Hunky Mystery Man: Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Malia Obama, 25, looked happy and relaxed during a shopping outing with a mystery man in Los Angeles, CA on Friday. The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama flashed a smile as she was photographed walking beside the hunk while wearing a stylish outfit that included a gray graphic T-shirt, long black skirt, and black boots. She had her long hair down and carried a black tote bag over one shoulder.

The unidentified companion also flashed a smile as he wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers. He topped his look off with a dark brown baseball hat and held an iced beverage in one hand. At one point, the duo hugged each other behind a tree. After the outing, the duo reportedly walked back to their separate cars and left the area, but it’s unclear if they were headed to the same place.

The recent outing comes just a few days after Malia was spotted going to the gym in the L.A. area, where she lives. Before that, she was seen spending time in New York City, NY with a friend. They were taking a stroll with a dog on September 13 and the former First Daughter wore a white tee, black jeans, and black boots as she rocked her waist-length hair.

When the spotlight isn’t on Malia, it’s on her younger sister, Sasha Obama, 22. The supportive older sibling attended her younger sibling’s college graduation ceremony in May along with her parents and looked incredibly proud. Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California and looked gorgeous in her black cap and gown as she mingled with fellow classmates and her family.

The ceremony also gave Barack and Michelle the opportunity to make a rare public appearance together. At one point, the proud mom held her youngest daughter’s hand as they both smiled during the happy occasion. Malia wore a light pink dress with a purple fabric inside and Michelle wore a black dress. Barack also looked epic in a gray blazer over a white top and gray pants.