Heather Locklear Rocks Leggings & Cold Shoulder Top in Rare Outing in Calabasas: Photos

Heather Locklear, 61, was seen during a rare outing in Calabasas, wearing an off-the-shoulder shirt and sporting her iconic blonde locks in soft waves. In photos you can SEE HERE, the Melrose Place actress happily stepped out in black leggings and a matching top with animal print lips, accessorizing with a luxe white, pink, and gold Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of black flats with bows.

The mom of one wore minimal makeup for the outing, which reportedly came amid concerns about her sobriety. Still, Heather, who was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora, looked alert and happy during the casual outing.

The actress, who shares daughter Ava Sambora, 25, with ex Richie, took to Instagram in April of 2020 to mark one year of sobriety with a powerful message. “I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow,” the Maya Angelou quote begins. Heather captioned the post, “Hugs will come later!

1 year sober today!!!”

The blonde beauty is engaged to former high school sweetheart Chris Heisser, and once opened up about why she’s in no rush to tie the knot. “I’m like, ‘You’re my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,'” she told PEOPLE in 2020. “His daughter goes, ‘When are you guys getting married?’ And I’m like, ‘Can we just get through the movie? Can we just get through the pandemic? Can we just get through [all of that]?'”

“[A wedding] is so not important,” she continued. “We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that’s all that matters.”

She added that their history, which began in Los Angeles in 1979, further sets their romance apart. “When I’m with him, I go, ‘This feels like home. You feel like home,'” she told the outlet. “And basically, he’s the most easy-going, loving person. He just has my back, and I have his. He truly is super special to me.”