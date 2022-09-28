Heather Locklear’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her Public Relationships

Heather Locklear, 61, is a successful actress known for her roles in hit TV shows and movies from Dynasty to The Perfect Man. The star has been struck by cupid’s bow a few times throughout her life, as Heather has been married twice and is currently engaged. Get to know more about the three biggest loves of her life below!

Chris Heisser

Chris Heisser and Heather got engaged in April 2020, but they actually go way far back! The Uptown Girls actress and Chris first met back in high school and were off-and-on throughout Heather’s struggles with sobriety over the years, according to PEOPLE. They met when they were attending Newbury Park High School in Los Angeles and both graduated in 1979, and 40 years later they were engaged.

“When I’m with him, I go, ‘This feels like home. You feel like home,'” she told PEOPLE. “And basically, he’s the most easy-going, loving person. He just has my back, and I have his. He truly is super special to me.” And although they have been engaged for over two years, Heather is not in a rush to head down the aisle. “I’m like, ‘You’re my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,'” Heather told the outlet. “His daughter goes, ‘When are you guys getting married?’ And I’m like, ‘Can we just get through the movie? Can we just get through the pandemic? Can we just get through [all of that]?'”

Richie Sambora

Before finding her happily ever after with Chris, Heather was married to musician Richie Sambora, 63. Richie is known as the lead guitarist for the rock band Bon Jovi. He worked with the band for a total of three decades from 1983 to 2013. The blonde bombshell and Richie were married from 1994 to to 2007, and he was her longest marriage.

During their 13 years together, the former couple welcomed their only daughter together, Ava Sambora, 24, on Oct. 4, 1997. And in 2020, Richie told PEOPLE that he and Ava’s mom are still close friends! “We’re better friends now than ever,” he said at the time. “If you don’t get along you are messing the kid up. That’s what happens,” the rocker added. He also couldn’t help but compliment his ex-wife and told the outlet, “She’s doing her thing on Franklin & Bash and she looks better than ever. She’s still hot!” It’s nice to see that some Hollywood divorces end amicably after all.

Tommy Lee

Richie wasn’t Heather’s first attempt at a rockstar relationship. The Melrose Place beauty married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee on May 10, 1986. According to PEOPLE, they originally met backstage at an REO Speedwagon concert at LA’s Forum in 1985, and Tommy was smitten. “I was so shy I couldn’t possibly have gone up to her myself,” he said, per PEOPLE, “but it was Heather or bust.” Heather, in turn, thought “he looked great.”

The duo ultimately married a year later in a lavish ceremony at the Santa Barbara Biltmore. At the time, Tommy had plans for it to last forever, stating, “I think we’ll be the coolest grandma and grandpa in the world. We’ll be like 85 or 90; I’ll still be a rock pig, and Heather will still be gorgeous.” But it wasn’t meant to be and they parted ways in 1993 — two years before Tommy and Baywatch stunner Pamela Anderson tied the knot and ultimately created an infamous sex tape.