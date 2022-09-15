Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.

While she was out and about, Heather carried Mister under her arm and he looked as adorable as ever! The tiny pup is often seen on Heather’s official Instagram account since he goes just about everywhere with his famous owner. Heather shared a cute video of Mister running around her home back on March 5. The iconic actress and Mister played around her home and Heather cheered him on while he tore up pink tissue paper in the clip. And at the start of 2022, Heather posted a beautiful photo of her dog with the caption, “Mister hasn’t had a cut or bath in 4 weeks. He’s living the life!!”

The last time Heather was spotted on the red carpet was in October 2021, as mentioned above. The Dynasty star celebrated her latest film, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, last fall along with costars Natasha Bure, Emily Rose, and Rob Moran. Not only was the film based on an inspiring book of the same name, Meghan McCain, 37, is one of the executive producers on the film.

Just five months ago, Heather was also spotted out in public with some friends, according to The Daily Mail. The mom-of-one was seen spending some quality time with friends over the Easter holiday in April. Along with Heather, her fiancé, Chris Heisser, was in attendance at the gathering as well.

Chris and Heather are actually high school sweethearts, who are now engaged! The news of their engagement was first reported by PEOPLE in June 2020. “I’m like, ‘You’re my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,'” she told the outlet at the time. “His daughter goes, ‘When are you guys getting married?’ And I’m like, ‘Can we just get through the movie? Can we just get through the pandemic? Can we just get through [all of that]?'”

“[A wedding] is so not important,” she also said. “We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that’s all that matters.” Heather shared a cute black and white of the adorable couple back on Sept. 4, 2017, with the caption, “My favorite person on earth. 40 years later.” Heather was previously married to musician Richie Sambora, 63, and Mötley Crüe member Tommy Lee, 59. She shares one daughter, Ava Sambora, 24, with Richie.