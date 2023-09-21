Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Reportedly Drops Out of ‘The Traitors’ After Carl Radke Wedding Called Off

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lindsay Hubbard, 37, allegedly almost joined another reality show after getting dumped by her fiancé Carl Radke, 38. The Summer House star was one of the people rumored to compete on The Traitors season 2, but she ultimately wasn’t on the official cast list when it was revealed by Peacock on September 21. Lindsay’s name was leaked online by a spoiler account that was revealing the 21 reality stars/celebrities who were supposedly going to be on the next season of the Peacock strategy show.

However, the spoiler account had a few misses, and Lindsay was one of them. Lindsay will not be on season 2 of The Traitors. The group competing for the $250,000 grand prize in Scotland includes Tamra Judge and Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives, Parvati Shallow from Survivor, Dan Gheesling from Big Brother, and more. Lindsay’s Summer House co-star Kyle Cooke was on the first season of the show.

Lindsay might have dropped out of the show because she’s still reeling from her split from Carl. The pair were supposed to get married in Mexico in November. Carl confirmed the breakup in a letter his friends and family, where he confirmed that the wedding was canceled, and that Lindsay is “devastated” and he’s “crushed” over the demise of their relationship.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” Carl wrote in the letter that was obtained by PEOPLE. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Lindsay broke her silence after the split with a social media statement on Sept. 14. She thanked everyone for their support and admitted that she’s “had a hard time” processing the breakup. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place,” the Bravoleb wrote. “My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Since the split, Lindsay has laid low and chosen to stay out of the spotlight while sorting out her feelings about the split. The first time she resurfaced post-breakup was at her former Summer House co-star Jaclyn Shuman‘s wedding in Portugal the weekend of September 8. Lindsay has deleted all the photos of her former fiancé on her Instagram.