Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Reportedly Joining ‘The Traitors’ After Carl Radke Wedding Called Off

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lindsay Hubbard, 37, is supposedly joining another reality show after getting dumped by her fiancé Carl Radke, 38. The Summer House star is one of the rumored cast members on The Traitors season 2. The cast list was leaked online by a spoiler account on September 19. Lindsay was the seventh cast member to be leaked in the Twitter thread. Sources also tell HollywoodLife that Lindsay will be on the second season of Peacock’s strategy-filled reality show, which is about to begin filming in Scotland. Lindsay’s Summer House co-star Kyle Cooke was on the first season of the show.

If the rumors about season 2 are true, then Lindsay will be competing for the $250,000 grand prize with a star-studded mix of other reality stars. The full group whose names were leaked with Lindsay’s include Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami, Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling from Big Brother, Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, Trishelle Cannatella and Beth Stolarczyk from The Challenge, and Mercedes Javid from Shahs of Sunset.

Lindsay is still reeling from her split from Carl ahead of their planned wedding in Mexico in November. Carl confirmed the breakup in a letter his friends and family, where he confirmed that the wedding was canceled, and that Lindsay is “devastated” and he’s “crushed” over the demise of their relationship.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” Carl wrote in the letter that was obtained by PEOPLE. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Lindsay broke her silence after the split with a social media statement on Sept. 14. She thanked everyone for their support and admitted that she’s “had a hard time” processing the breakup. “I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place,” the Bravoleb wrote. “My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Since the split, Lindsay has laid low and chosen to stay out of the spotlight while sorting out her feelings about the split. The first time she resurfaced post-breakup was at her former Summer House co-star Jaclyn Shuman‘s wedding in Portugal the weekend of September 8. Lindsay has deleted all the photos of her former fiancé on her Instagram.