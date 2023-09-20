Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts New Rose Gold Hair Makeover at LA Event

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Jada Pinkett Smith has been switching up her hair colors a lot lately but her latest look may just be our favorite. The 52-year-old attended Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s first Music + Health Conference in LA on Sept. 19, when she rocked a rose gold hair color that looked fabulous.

Jada attended the event rocking the light pink shiny hair color that was a brighter pink at the top of her head and a lighter pink at the front. She styled her new ”do with a fitted black jumpsuit that had silver buttons down the front and a belt around her tiny waist. She accessorized her sleek ensemble with a metallic silver crossbody bag, a pair of oversized rose gold sunglasses to match her new hair, diamond ear cuffs and a silver choker necklace.

Jada’s new pink hair comes on the heels of her recent hair growth. Jada revealed in an Instagram post last month that her hair is growing back gray despite having alopecia and she shared a before and after photo of her hair. Jada posted the two photos with the caption, “This here hair is act’n like its’ try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see.”

In the first photo, Jada showed off her bald head and put her gorgeous face on full display as she rocked a sultry smokey eye and a glossy pink lip. In the second photo, which was also a selfie, Jada showed off her newly grown gray hair which was still super short but growing in a lot longer than previous times. She opted for minimal makeup in the photo, revealing her incredible complexion.

Jada has been dealing with alopecia for years and she first announced her diagnosis on her talk show, Red Table Talk, in 2018. Since then, Jada has been open about her condition and it famously made headlines in 2022 at the Academy Awards.