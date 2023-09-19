Khloe Kardashian Debuts Short Bob & Channels Britney Spears’ Pepsi Commercial: Video

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian has proved time and time again that she can pull off just about any hairstyle and we love her latest look. The 39-year-old posted a TikTok video rocking a short blonde bob while mouthing over an old Britney Spears interview and she looked stunning.

In the video, Khloe was sitting down in a chair while her blonde hair was down and super short ending just below her chin while front bangs covered her forehead. In the background, Khloe was mouthing along to an old interview with Britney Spears where she said, “I really do like Pepsi,” to which the interviewer asked, “Really?” and she replied, “I really do.” During the video, Khloe was twirling her short bob with her finger while chewing a piece of gum. Not only did Khloe’s new hair look fabulous, but she also rocked a low-cut pink scoop-neck tank top with a pair of high-waisted black pants.

Khloe’s new bob seems to be a wig considering just recently she was rocking super long, platinum blonde hair done by her hair colorist, Tracey Cunningham. Tracey shared with HollywoodLife how she achieved Khloe’s blonde hair color, revealing, “Khloe wanted to keep her hair as long as possible, so I created a platinum blonde shade with the color throughout. I used bleach all over her hair, even at the root to achieve the color. There were very little highlights in between – nearly her entire head from root to tip was bleach and tone.”

Despite Khloe’s hair being a wig, she has chopped her hair into a bob before so it wouldn’t be totally surprising. Regardless, Khloe can pull off long hair or short hair perfectly.