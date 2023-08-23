How To Get Khloe Kardashian’s Platinum Blonde Hair & The Products You Need To Buy To Protect It

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Khloe Kardashian is back to platinum blonde for the end of summer and luckily, her hair colorist, Tracey Cunningham shared exactly what she did to achieve the look. Not only did Tracey share a step-by-step, but she also revealed the exact products she gave Khloe to use in order to maintain her gorgeous new color.

Tracey revealed, “Khloe wanted to keep her hair as long as possible, so I created a platinum blonde shade with the color throughout. I used bleach all over her hair, even at the root to achieve the color. There were very little highlights in between – nearly her entire head from root to tip was bleach and tone.”

As for what products Khloe is using now, Tracey shared, “I sent Khloe home with Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector and recommended that she use this at-home bond-building treatment weekly to keep her hair looking healthy. When you take someone’s hair to a platinum blonde, their hair needs extra TLC to stay healthy.”

Tracey swears by Olaplex as she stated, “Olaplex contains a one-of-a-kind bond-building technology with 160 patents to relink the damaged disulfide bonds in the hair which are responsible for the strength and structure of the hair for stronger, healthier-looking hair. I also recommended Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo for her to use when she washes her hair to maintain her blonde hair color and keep brassiness away.”