Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Remi Bader After Hateful Comments About Her Weight: ‘Perfection’

Women supporting women! Khloé Kardashian, 39, made sure to send Remi Bader, 28, some love via her Instagram Story one day after the model cried via TikTok over the hateful comments she’s received about her weight. “Just a little @remibader appreciation post,” the Good American co-founder captioned a photo of Remi. “You are perfection just as you are. Exactly As you come.”

The Kardashians star went on to gush over the 28-year-old’s “perfection” in the post. “In all phases, you are perfection,” Khloe added. “Never forget that your soul sparkles, your smile is magic and your heart is pure.” She completed her sweet note with a blue heart emoji. The proud mother-of-two re-shared a photo of Remi at a recent Victoria’s Secret event from Sept. 7 to seemingly respond to Remi’s Sept. 17 TikTok video.

One day prior, Remi took to TikTok to share a video about the recent hate she’s received online regarding her weight gain. “I’m not going anywhere but my personal health journey will no longer be shared with you all. Thanks for understanding,” the “curve model” captioned the now-viral video. In the clip, Remi addressed the hate she’s received and sobbed amid begging people to “stop” leaving comments about her body.

“I try to not look at the really mean things online the best that I can because it really saves my mental health,” Remi said at the start of the nearly four-minute long video. “[But] there’s been a ridiculous amount of body shaming … saying things like how much bigger I got or how much weight I’ve gained.” The Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient went on to reveal that she will stop sharing her personal health after the influx of hateful comments. “I felt like it could be helpful for people going through similar struggles, but I decided tonight that I’m no longer gonna do that,” she continued.

Remi went on to double-down and state that her health will now be a private matter. “My health journey will now be my business. I want to share with the world everything going on in my day-to-day [but] … shaming someone and the way they look every single day is so disgusting,” she said. “It’s really not fair to just see really mean, mean things. I’m taking care of myself the best that I can.”

Soon after she shared the video, many of Remi’s 2.3 million followers took to the comments to send their support. “People are so cruel. I’m so sorry. I’m glad you are putting your mental health first,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “I love you Remi, protect your peace at all costs.” The content creator went viral in 2021 and shares many fashion posts of clothing while she advocates for size inclusivity.