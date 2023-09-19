Jessica Simpson Pays Sweet 44th Birthday Tribute to Husband Eric Johnson With Family Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson, 43, gave a shoutout to her husband Eric Johnson on his 44th birthday on Tuesday. The singer took to Instagram to share several new photos of the football player along with their adorable three kids, Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4. They included one in which they all happily posed together while standing outside and another in which they posed with donuts that spelled out “Happy Birthday.” There was also a sweet photo of Birdie taking a snapshot her parents while in her bathing suit and near an outdoor pool.

“Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own….We love youuuu (he ain’t an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better 😜),” Jessica captioned the post.

Jessica’s latest birthday post for Eric comes two months after she celebrated her own birthday. The gorgeous gal shared a makeup-free selfie as she wore a red top and had her hair pulled back. “43 makeup free,” she captioned the photo before adding, “(kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes.)”

In addition to posting memorable photos of herself and her family, Jessica sometimes share memorable details about her life as a wife and mom. Last month, she revealed that one of her kids accidentally walked on her and Eric, whom she’s been married to since 2014, having sex once. Although she didn’t reveal which child it was, she did rule out her only son, Ace.

“Luckily, he didn’t walk in,” she told Access Hollywood, while at a dog event. “I think he would stand there and be like, ‘What are you doing?’ He would literally talk to us.”

“It’s not really been something that [they’ve] talked about since,” she added. “Our kids are so old. It’s, like, wow, they’re gonna walk in on hanky panky time. So what do we do, how do we do this? Where do we go?”