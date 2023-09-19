Chanel Iman Gives Birth to 1st Child With Davon Godchaux & Reveals Baby’s Name: ‘The Blessings Keep Pouring’

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Chanel Iman has welcomed her first child with her fiancé, New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux! Chanel, 32, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, September 19, with a sweet family photo at the hospital. The pic appeared to have been taken in the first moments after their daughter’s birth, with the model sitting in the hospital bed and cradling her new infant and Davon cradling both in his protective arms. “Capri Summer Godchaux 🎀👼🏽09-19-2023,” she captioned the announcement post.

The model revealed she was expecting a baby with Davon, 28, via a May 3 post to Instagram that featured pictures from their professional pregnancy photoshoot. “Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one,” she captioned the sweet post. The photos showed Chanel and Davon wearing all-white outfits smiling at each other and cradling Chanel’s growing baby bump.

Two weeks later, they revealed they were expecting a baby girl with a video that shared clips from a family photoshoot, which can be seen HERE. The video began with Chanel posing with her two girls, Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4½, and then switched to clips of Chanel and Davon posing for their original pregnancy announcement. They also revealed that Chanel wanted a boy, and Davon was rooting for a girl. “We are s so excited to be parents … we are just blessed to have a child together and whatever God blesses us with, we are both very grateful and happy,” Chanel added. Right before they popped confetti guns as a family, Cali said she wanted a baby brother, while Cassie wanted to have a little sister. They were all smiles, though, when the confetti gun revealed they were going to have another girl.

Chanel shares her daughters with her ex-husband, New York Giants player Sterling Shepard. The NFL star filed for divorce in June 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”. Davon also has a son from a previous relationship: 7½-year-old Davon Godchaux II.

Following the pregnancy news, Chanel was not shy about showing her pregnancy glow and shared numerous photos of her bare baby bump on social media. She even walked in Miami Swim Week!

Chanel and Davon announced their engagement just under a month after revealing their pregnancy news. They got engaged in Capri, Italy, on a hill overlooking the water. “The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go,” Chanel captioned the engagement announcement, which can be seen HERE. This year has certainly been exciting for both Chanel and Davon. Congrats to the new parents!

