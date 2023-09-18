Shannon Beador’s Kids: Everything to Know About the ‘RHOC’ Star’s 3 Daughters

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Shannon Beador is a reality television star on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She has three children with her ex-husband David Beador.

Shannon was arrested for a DUI and a hit-and-run in September 2023.

Shannon Beador, 59, has experienced many highs and lows since she joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2014, and unfortunately she’s dealing with another low. The 59-year-old reality star was arrested for a DUI and a hit-and-run on September 16. Shannon reportedly crashed her car into a house in Newport Beach and “appeared wasted” when the police arrived to arrest her.

Shannon’s legal incident did not occur while RHOC was filming. Fans have already seen her go through a lot on the show, from her divorce to David Beador to being called an “alcoholic” by her cast members. And through it all, Shannon has leaned on her daughters Sophie, 22, and twins Stella and Adeline, 19, for support during tough times.

Shannon’s proudest job in life is being a mother to her children. Here is everything you need to know about Shannon Beador’s kids.

Sophie Beador

Sophie Beador is Shannon’s oldest daughter. Fans have watched Sophie grow into a mature young woman throughout Shannon’s journey on RHOC. Sophie started her college at Baylor University in Texas in August 2020 and Shannon helped her move in. When Sophie turned 21 in the summer of 2022, Shannon took her eldest child to Las Vegas for a big celebration. Sophie’s boyfriend Reese was also there for the trip to Vegas.

During the RHOC season 17 premiere that aired in June 2023, Shannon gave her co-star Emily Simpson an update on Sophie’s relationship with Reese. She said at the time that Sophie and Reese had been dating for a little over a year and were already planning their future together. “They do talk about marriage, but they’re at a school where that happens,” Shannon shared.

Sophie is active on Instagram where she has over 23,000 followers. She posts a lot of pictures with Reese, including when she congratulated him on graduating from Baylor in May 2023. “so bittersweet, cannot wait to watch you succeed 🤍 @bayloruniversity thank you for bringing us together 🫶🏻🐻,” Sophie wrote. She also has pictures with her mom and her younger sisters.

Stella and Adeline Beador

Stella Beador and Adeline Beador are twins and are three years younger than their older sister. Like Sophie, Stella and Adeline have matured so much over the years that they’ve appeared on reality television. When the twins turned 18 in June 2022, Shannon took her daughters and their friends to her former co-star Elizabeth Vargas‘ house in La Quinta for an all-girls getaway. Shannon also shared a tribute on Instagram to Stella and Adeline when they became legal adults. “I am so proud of the young women you have become and I am beyond blessed to have you both in my life!” Shannon wrote in her tribute.

In August 2023, Shannon had to tearfully say goodbye to her twins as they left for college. Stella is living in Paris for her first year as a student at the University of Southern California, while Adeline enrolled at Parsons School of Design in Manhattan.

“Today is a very emotional day,” Shannon wrote on Instagram when the twins left for school. “I am headed to NYC with Adeline to take her to school. The twins will not see each other until Christmas break and are going to miss each other beyond! Their bond is so precious! I am so excited to watch my girls move on to the next chapter of their lives but I am definitely going to be shedding a lot of tears in the next week!” she added.