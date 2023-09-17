Taylor Swift Enjoys Night Out With Blake Lively in NYC: Photos

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, and Blake Lively, 36, spent a fun night out in New York City, NY on Saturday. The singer and actress, who have been friends for years, were photographed wearing fashionable outfits as they walked beside each other outside of Zero Bond restaurant, where they enjoyed dinner together. They both flashed smiles and appeared to have a great time during the outing.

Taylor wore a black button-up sweater with a V-neck and a dark gray skirt. She also added dark brown heeled knee-length boots to her look, and carried a brown purse over one shoulder. Blake wore an opened denim long-sleeved shirt over a white top with multi-colored designs all over it, and a read patterned twill skirt. She also added multi-colored heels and carried a blue purse.

Before Taylor and Blake’s latest outing, the former wowed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home nine awards, last week. She wore a black sleeveless dress with buttons and a slit and had her hair up with some loose strands hanging down. She also accessorized with various pieces of jewelry, including multiple necklaces and rings.

Blake also made a recent public appearance at a fashion show during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. She looked incredible in a sparkly gold sleeveless jumpsuit with a belt around her waist. She also accessorized with earrings and had her long curly hair down as she posed for photos.

Taylor and Blake have both been enjoying impressive and successful careers throughout their years-long friendship. The two pals first connected in 2015, when Blake shared a photo from a L’Oréal campaign that mentioned Taylor’s “Bad Blood” music video in the caption.

“Soooo, turns out this WASN’T a video shoot for John Legend’s cover of Bad Blood,” Blake’s caption read. “@lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok your turn. I won’t tell! #AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!”

Since then, the gorgeous gals have been seen hanging out numerous times and have gushed over each other at various times. Taylor also used Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ children’s names, including James, Inez, and Betty, in her song “Betty,” off her Folklore album. Since then, the lovebirds have welcomed a fourth child earlier this year.