Simone Biles Gets Cozy With Husband Jonathan Owens in New Chicago Pics

Simone Biles, 26, showed support for her husband Jonathan Owens, 28, during his recent football game in Chicago, IL. The gymnast took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her time in the popular city, where Jonathan’s team, the Green Bay Packers played against the Chicago Bears. Two of the photos showed the newly married couple getting cozy while smiling and posing together.

“a weekend in windy city,” Simone captioned the post, which was met with a lot of compliments from followers. She also shared gorgeous selfies, including one of her rocking a white crop top under a brown sweater and light blue jeans, and one of her smiling in a black short-sleeved top. Photos with Jonathan were taken inside what appeared to be a hotel room and outside.

Before Simone shared her latest set of photos, she made headlines for reuniting with Jonathan after winning her eighth national title at the championships in San Jose, California, earlier this month. She happily shared a close-up photo of her and her spouse’s hands as they wore their wedding rings on their ring fingers. “back together again🤞🏾,” she wrote alongside the snapshot, which can be seen below.

Simone and Jonathan were married at a courthouse in Apr. before celebrating a big wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for family and friends in May. They first met on the Raya dating app in 2020 and got engaged in 2022.

Before Simone went to Chicago with Jonathan, she spoke about the challenges she and the football player have due to traveling a lot for their sports careers. “Right after Cabo he went to Green Bay and signed, and two days later, he was up there, so it’s been different,” she said during an interview with the Today show. “At least we’re both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It’s been nice.”

She also said that she and Jonathan “cherish the moments that we get together,” and shared that he’s “doing great out in Green Bay.” As far as her future in gymnastics, the skilled star said she isn’t ruling out competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. “Right now I would say that’s the path that I would love to go,” she admitted. “Everything we’re doing leading up to this next Games is very intentional.”