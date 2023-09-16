Chrissy Teigen Wears Sparkly Bridal Dress During 10th Anniversary Vow Renewal With John

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gorgeous! Chrissy Teigen slayed in two bridal looks during her 10-year anniversary vow renewal with husband John Legend in Lake Como, Italy, on Sept. 15.

“We come to this place for magic!!!” Chrissy, 37, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Sept. 16, referencing a viral AMC movie theater commercial starring Nicole Kidman. The pictures showed off her Georges Hobeika mini dress, which was a stunning shade of icy blue and covered in sparkling details.

The Cravings cookbook author also shared a text exchange with a friend where she admitted that she and John, 44, didn’t exactly want to label their lavish affair.

“Like we do NOT want a [vow] renewal. It’s so corny, but that’s what it’s sounding like isn’t it? LOL,” Chrissy’s text message read to which her pal replied, “It’s 100% a vow renewal.”

Chrissy definitely went all out for the big day and stunned in multiple looks. In addition to her Georges Hobeika dress, the Hungry for More author also wore a white strapless mini dress that featured large pieces of fabric around the bust, per photographs from DailyMail. She complimented her ensemble with hoop earrings and a chic updo.

John and Chrissy said “I do” again at Villa Passalacqua, where they first got married in September 2013. It appears all four of the A-list couple’s kids — Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 8 months, and Wren, 3 months — were in attendance for the event. Chrissy even shared a precious video via her Instagram Stories of her infant son, Wren, getting his hair combed for the vow renewal before using his “fancy” pacifier.

It’s no secret that John and Chrissy are in it for the long haul. The pair are very open about their strong relationship and commitment to each other. The model reflected on why their marriage works so well during an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2014.

“I’m with someone who is totally secure in himself. He’s not trying to be anything other than what he is,” she said at the time. “The confidence he has brings it to me. We’re by no means freaky-deaky, but let’s just say we’re open to things. We’re very okay with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing. I would love to see more husbands and wives making out!”