Chrissy Teigen Slays Little Black Bikini Poolside Ahead of Lavish Anniversary Celebration in Italy: Photos

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen, 37, glowed poolside ahead of her anniversary vow renewal with John Legend! In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the mom of four and former supermodel rocked a classic black bikini with a retro vibe as she happily chatted and enjoyed the sunshine before the big event in Lake Como, Italy. Chrissy wore her hair pulled up in a cute high ponytail, and finished the relaxed vacation look with simple stud earrings and a bright red manicure. Chrissy went makeup-free, soaking up the sun and looking radiant as the hours counted down to her milestone tenth anniversary. And one point, she tucked the straps of her bikini top under for a strapless look.

The power couple married in an intimate courthouse ceremony on Sept. 14, 2013. A month later, they headed to Lake Como in Italy for a lavish celebration with their nearest and dearest. Various celebs are expected to join them for the vow renewal festivities, according to TMZ.

It’s clear the famous couple has something to celebrate. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model and her hitmaker hubby have gushed over their connection over the years. “I think it’s good to fall in love with somebody that you really respect and like, and enjoy being around,” John told Heart Breakfast during a September 2022 interview. “Someone that you trust, and someone that will be great as a partner, raising kids, and I found that person, and we good!”

As for Chrissy, the feeling is mutual. “I got so incredibly lucky,” she said of the now decade long union during a 2017 interview with Extra TV. “He lets me be me, and I let him be his nerdy self. I love his nerdy self. I dated bad boys for a very long time…I never dated a John before John.”

John and Chrissy share four children — Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.