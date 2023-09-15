Anitta Admits She ‘Spent Months in the Hospital’ for Cancer Scare

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Anitta revealed that she went through a cancer scare in late 2022 in a new interview with InStyle, published on Thursday, Sep. 14. The “Envolver” singer, 30, revealed that she was hospitalized for months as she dealt with the health issue, which she didn’t get a straight answer as to what was wrong with her. “I had problems in my lungs, I had a cancer [scare],” she said.

While Anitta didn’t explain the details of her illness, she did say that doctors were having trouble diagnosing her. “I spent months in the hospital. Nobody could figure out what I had,” she told the outlet.

Ultimately, the Versions of Me popstar revealed that she actually visited a shaman, who assisted her in a spiritual treatment. After seeing the shaman, doctors said that her issues had evaporated upon further testing. She said that she completely changed her mental state and doesn’t “allow herself to suffer,” following the treatment. “I came back completely changed,” she said.

The Brazilian singer also explained that the experience influenced her new song “Used To Be,” which she released on her EP Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. In the interview, she also opened up about her forthcoming album, teasing that she has 60 songs to narrow down the tracklist from. She spoke about how she wants her new music to pay tribute to Miami bass, as well as Brazilian funk.

Her next album will follow her 2022 hit Versions of Me. Following the album’s success, Anitta was also nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but she lost out to Samara Joy.

The interview comes shortly after Anitta’s amazing night at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday, Sep. 12. She performed a solo medley consisting of “Used To Be”, “Funk Rave”, and “Grip” as well as her collaboration with Tomorrow x Together, “Back for More.” She also won the Best Latin Video award, which she also won in 2022.