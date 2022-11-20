Anitta & Missy Elliott Team Up For Epic Performance Of ‘Lobby’ At 2022 AMAs: Watch

Anitta, who was a favorite female Latin artist nominee this year, took the American Music Awards stage on Nov. 20 to perform two of her recent hits, “Lobby” and “Envolver.” The global superstar from Brazil’s performance actually marked her first-ever time bringing her talent to the AMAs stage, and it was amazing. Not only did she display some epic dance moved, but she brought out her “Lobby” collaborator, Missy Elliott, for her time on stage.

Before her performance, Anitta kicked off her time at the AMAs by walking the carpet in a two-piece sparkly dress with major cutouts on her backside. The entire dress, which was monochromatic, was covered in sparkles, but we can imagine that most eyes were on the parts of the dress that had missing pieces — if you know what we mean.

Anyway, to accessorize her look, Anitta, 29, wore Tiffany & Co. earrings in platinum with diamonds, Elsa Peretti® cuffs and several diamond rings. She also wore her hair up with half of her bangs swooped down around her face, and elegant makeup. Anitta really knocked it out of the park with this look.

This is shaping up to be quite a year for Anitta. The Rio de Janeiro native recently made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards after winning the Best Latin award for her track, “Envolver.” With that win, Anitta became the first Brazilian performer to win a MTV VMA. She’s also nominated for an AMA this evening, and she’ll then move into 2023 with a possible win at the Grammys — she’s nominated for Best New Artist at the 65th Grammy Awards! And let’s not forget her 63.3 million Instagram followers. Anyone with that large of a following has a bright career ahead of them.