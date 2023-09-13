Taryn Manning Dances in Black Underwear & Red Booties After Defending Danny Masterson: Video

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Taryn Manning, 44, is dancing it out! The Orange Is the New Black alum took to Instagram on Sept. 12 to share a new video of herself dancing in her bedroom in nothing but her black underwear, crop top, and jacket. She danced along to Mighty Mo Rodgers’ “Black Coffee and Cigarettes” alongside her white dog. In addition, Taryn rocked mini red Ugg boots as she recorded herself dancing in the mirror.

“Fun I have my eye on the prize. I pray he finds me. We have never met but I love you beyond words,” she captioned the video. The 44-year-old clapped and moved her hands above her head while dancing to the track. She completed her revealing ensemble with black sunglasses and opted to tie her brunette tresses up into a messy bun.

The dancing video comes just one day after Taryn took to social media to defend Danny Masterson, 47, after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape. She took to Instagram four days later to publicly defend the That 70s Show alum and ask for the public to “leave him” alone. “You humiliated somebody that I actually really loved and cared for,” she said at the time. “I’m all the way in with everything that I’ve always stood for that I was hiding secretly.”

Later on, she accused the public of “crucifying” Danny following the charges against him. “There’s no human on this planet that doesn’t deserve to have the best life and to be happy and free because you are made in the image of the good Lord, made perfectly just the way you are,” Taryn went on. “And the fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years. Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he’s not already suffering.”

As many know, the 47-year-old was sentenced to 15 years on each count of rape brought against him from incidents that occurred over 20 years ago. “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo said to him at the time of his sentencing, as reported by Variety. Taryn also slammed Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis for the letters they wrote on Danny’s behalf ahead of his sentencing. Both actors have since apologized for writing the letters.