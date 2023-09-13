Kate Bosworth Holds Hands With Justin Long While Glowing in Pink Dress on Rare NYC Outing: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kate Bosworth, 40, and Justin Long, 45, looked so in love as they happily stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 13! In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the Blue Crush beauty wore a sweet pink puff-sleeved dress and a pair of black slide heels as she arrived at a New York hotel. She looked incredibly happy, blushing with joy as she clutched her husband’s arm. Justin rocked a casual newsboy cap, denim jacket with gray t shirt, and beige slacks as he carried a couple of small shopping bags. The Dodgeball star looked equally happy to be spending time with the stunning actress.

Justin and Kate confirmed their marriage in May, with Justin calling her his “now-wife” during a discussion with fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick. “I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” he said, speaking of his time with her while filming Barbarian in Bulgaria during an episode of the Life is Short with Justin Long podcast. “She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with… set visits. I like to separate the relationship… But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time. It helped me having her there. She’d help me with scenes. It was the best.”

During the podcast, Kate revealed the incredibly sweet way Justin asked her to marry him after a therapy session. “I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said … I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you,'” she divulged. “And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.’”