Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Honors Her Late Dad on His 50th Birthday: ‘Miss You Everyday’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow wrote a beautiful tribute to her late dad to mark what would’ve been his 50th birthday on Instagram on Tuesday, Sep. 12. The model and actress, 24, shared a throwback photo, which you can see here, of herself and her dad, while writing about how much she misses her father. “Happy birthday to my guardian angel,” she wrote with a white heart emoji.

Meadow continued and wrote that she continues to think of all the things she learned from her dad before his death. “Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know,” she wrote. “You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet.”

She concluded with a short and simple message to her dad: “I love you and miss you every day.” The photo that Meadow included was of her and Paul at a young age. She seemed to be sitting in his lap in a field, as they spent quality father-daughter time together.

Paul died in November 2013. He was 40 years old. Meadow is the actor’s only daughter. He shared her with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros.

Since the actor’s 2013 passing, many of his loved ones and co-stars have paid tribute to him in different ways. One of the most recent tributes to him was including Meadow in the new Fast and Furious film Fast X. The role marked the actress’s film debut. Paul’s Fast and Furious stars have kept close to Meadow in the years since her dad’s death, and his Fast co-star Vin Diesel even walked her down the aisle when she married Louis Thornton Allan

Paul’s younger brother Cody also paid tribute to his late brother by naming his newborn son after him when he was born in May. “This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time,” he told People.