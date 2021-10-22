News

Vin Diesel Walks Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Down The Aisle As She Marries Louis Thornton-Allan

vin diesel, meadow walker
Rob Latour/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Meals on Wheels America announced Thursday on Instagram that Johansson and Jost married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony People Scarlett Johansson Colin Jost, Los Angeles, United States - 09 Feb 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Anna Faris holds hands with Michael Barrett early morning after coffee run in LA. 29 Jan 2019 Pictured: Anna Faris and Micheal Barrett. Photo credit: MB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA347496_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Singer Ariana Grande keeps a low profile while on a dinner date with fiance Dalton Gomez. The couple who got engaged last December were spotted exiting the restaurant after a date night. Ariana and Daton, a real estate agent certainly have lots to discuss. According to various reports, the couple are planning a small, intimate wedding early this summer. Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', Buffalo, USA - 18 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Meadow Walker has married Louis Thornton-Allan! Her godfather Vin Diesel reportedly walked her down the aisle in place of her late father Paul, who died in 2013.

Meadow Walker is married! The 22-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed on Friday, Oct. 22 that she and her partner Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot, sharing endearing footage from the beachfront ceremony at the Dominican Republic. According to E! News, Meadow’s godfather Vin Diesel, who starred opposite her father in the Fast & Furious franchise, walked her down the aisle.

The model shared a black and white clip from the stunning festivities on Instagram on Friday, which could be seen HERE. Vin and Paul’s co-star Jordana Brewster was also in attendance. She could be seen giving Meadow a big hug in the clip. There’s also footage of Vin and Meadow preparing to walk down the aisle as they’re joined by Vin’s eldest daughter Hania Riley, 13, whom he shares with longtime partner Paloma Jiménez.

For the intimate wedding ceremony, Meadow wore a custom white backless Givenchy dress with a halter neck. She completed the timeless look with a subtle veil. Meadow accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and her custom Eduardo Saggese of Eclat Jewels engagement ring. Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams told Vogue that he wanted to design a gown that “really let her personality shine through.”

“My good friend Meadow is already the most beautiful person inside and out, so I wanted to really let her personality shine through with the simplest, most modern of bridal gowns in silk cady, with a pure hourglass shape; a halter neck; and an edgy, backless design anchored by a simple strap. We kept the train minimalistic,” he told the magazine. “And the veil was so ethereal, it was barely there, which kept the focus on her beautiful eyes; face; and natural, statuesque glamour.”

Related Gallery

Vin Diesel -- PICS

Vin Diesel and his family spotted out in Venice for Dolce and Gabbana show. Pictured: Vincent Sinclair,Vin Diesel Ref: SPL5250048 300821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Spain Rights
Vin Diesel poses for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London Lion King Premiere, Glastonbury, United Kingdom - 14 Jul 2019
Jamie Foxx, F. Gary Gray and Vin Diesel at F. Gary Gray Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. F. Gary Gray honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 28 May 2019

The wedding took place earlier this month. Meadow told Vogue of the intimate ceremony, “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.” The model first announced her engagement in August, about a month after going Instagram official with her actor beau, sharing an Instagram clip of herself with her ring.