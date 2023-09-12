Kelsea Ballerini & Boyfriend Chase Stokes Twin in Red at 2023 MTV VMAs: Photo

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini, 30, and her boyfriend Chase Stokes, 30, lit up the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Sept. 12! The “it couple” made their red carpet moment extra romantic by wearing matching red outfits ahead of the ceremony. The “Miss Me More” singer, for her part, rocked a red floor-length cutout gown with a sexy cutout front and center.

Chase’s girlfriend made sure to accessorize her look and added several gold bracelets to her wrist. Kelsea looked extra sexy with an on-trend smokey eye and her golden tresses worn straight down. In addition, her red gown featured a cutout in the back that went past her mid-back. The Outer Banks star, for his part, looked extra dapper in a low-cut black dress shirt and a red jacket. He completed the outfit with white trousers, a black belt, and black dress shoes.

While on the red carpet ahead of the show, Kelsea and Chase packed on the PDA and shared a passionate kiss (watch the video here)! He also made sure to gush over his girlfriend during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that same night. Chase revealed the “pep talk” that he gave himself ahead of his first date with the country music sensation. “Don’t screw this up! Don’t screw this up! Don’t screw this up!” he recalled telling himself at the time. He also sweetly admitted that ahead of the date he “knew” that he “liked this girl.”

Soon after photos and videos of the couple landed on social media while at the VMAs, many of their fans took to the comments to react to seeing them together. “There [sic] so cute,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “TF They cute.” A separate fan couldn’t help but admire the moment that Chase seemingly asked Kelsea if he could kiss her. “the consent check in,” they penned, along with a pink heart emoji.

Although Kelsea and her man hit up the red carpet at this year’s VMAs, the “If You Go Down” musician is not nominated for her music this time around. Interestingly, she has yet to be nominated for an MTV VMA altogether, as per her official IMDb page. Kelsea does have other prestigious awards under her belt, including a total of three Grammy nominations. The highly anticipated ceremony is also where she chose to spend her 30th birthday! She took to Instagram two days prior to celebrate her birthday with a carousel of photos. “THIRTY to life would go quicker with them now let’s *officially* bring in this next decade on tuesday at the VMA’s shall we?!” she captioned the sweet post.