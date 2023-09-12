Hilary Duff Packs on the PDA With Husband Matthew Koma in Mexico: Photos

Image Credit: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Hilary Duff, 35, and her husband Matthew Koma, 36, turned up the heat while vacationing in Mexico together on Sept. 11! The Lizzie McGuire alum took to Instagram that day to share a carousel of photos from their trip, including a PDA-packed snapshot on the first slide. “Mexico,” she captioned the post, along with a glitter emoji.

For their sunset snapshot, the blonde beauty and Matthew leaned in to seemingly share a passionate kiss. Hilary rocked a sleeveless green sundress that also featured an abstract floral design throughout. She opted to tie her golden tresses up and back in a casual updo and added gold hoop earrings to tie the look together. Meanwhile, the DJ kept it casual in a white t-shirt and brown trousers as he posed alongside his leading lady.

The proud mother-of-three added a few other photos from their vacation to the same carousel, including a sexy mirror selfie on the second slide. For that photo, Hilary rocked a plunging striped dress completed with a blue dress shirt and open-toed sandals. Meanwhile, she glowed on the last slide in a tropical blouse, on-trend Daisy Duke shorts, and beige sandals.

Her 26.5 million followers took to the comments to gush over the romantic photo and their vacation vibes. “Perfection! Love you guys!” one admirer wrote, while another joked, “Lizzie McGuire: Mexico edition.” Another fan couldn’t help but reference Hilary’s hit song from the Disney Channel movie. “this is what dreams are made of,” they penned. Finally, a separate fan made sure to let the starlet know that she is their favorite. “My absolute fav childhood star,” they swooned.

The following day, the How I Met Your Father star took to social media once more to share more content from their loved-up trip. She captioned the vacation dump “Mexico II,” along with a glitter emoji. Her hubby was pictured soaking up the sun in the first slide as he lounged by the beach. The couple generated a few laughs in the comments after Hilary asked Matthew if they could “bring home” a reptile that was spotted under his chair. “Love your passion for Animals,” one fan wrote, while another joked, “Never wanted to be a lizard person more then today :(.”