Abby Lee Miller Tries to ‘Set The Record Straight’ After Saying She’s Attracted to ‘High School Football Players’

Abby Lee Miller, 57, failed to apologize for saying she’s attracted to high school football players, which didn’t sit well with a lot of people. The former Dance Moms star gave her controversial take on the Sept. 8 episode of Sofia Franklyn‘s Sofia with an F podcast, where she declared that high school football players are her “downfall” and that she’s “still” into them. Three days later, Abby shared a video on her Instagram where she doubled down on her opinion.

“Hello everybody, Abby Lee Miller here just to set the record straight,” she began her Sept. 11 video. “I do like those hot, athletic, muscular types of guys. The jocks. I always have and I always will.” Abby continued, “And they must be able to go out to a club, gamble in Vegas, rent an ADA-compliant, handicapped-accessible van. And they should also have a business, a bank account, success and passion in their own right.”

The 57-year-old reiterated that she’s always been into high school football players because of Tom Cruise‘s 1983 sports film All the Right Moves. Abby told her followers that if they’ve seen the movie “then you will know exactly what I’m talking about.” She added, “And if you haven’t go watch it and then you’ll know.”

At the end of her video, Abby made a joke about one of the most famous football players in the world. “This November is my high school class reunion, and I hope that the heartthrob is there — but if he’s not, I heard Tom Brady‘s available,” she quipped.

Abby was referring to Tom, 46, getting divorced from his wife Gisele Bundchen last year. However, the former New England Patriot is allegedly dating Russian model Irina Shayk now, so Abby Lee probably doesn’t have a chance in hell. But her making the comment about Tom isn’t as bad as what she’s said about high schoolers who are minors.

After her latest non-apology video, Abby received even more backlash online. Fans slammed the ex-reality star for doubling down on her troubling attraction to high school football players. They also called Abby out for releasing the insulting video on 9/11. In her caption, Abby implored her followers to watch her video for her opinion on the matter. “Setting the record straight. Please watch & listen to this in its entirety – not just a few questions or one single line! Thank you!” she wrote.

Before the current controversy, Abby — who has never been married before — opened up about having “high standards” when it comes to a romantic partner. “I have really high standards and in my mind,” she told Entertainment Tonightin 2017. “I’m like 22, 23, 24 … that’s like the age.” The former owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company also said she feels younger than she actually is.