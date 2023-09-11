Khloe Kardashian Shows off Incredibly Toned Body During Early Morning Workout

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 39, took to her Instagram story to share new videos of herself working out in the early morning hours, on Monday. She wore a black sleeveless Fabletics onesie and white sneakers as she had her long blonde hair down, in one clip. She also had a black fannypack around her waist and talked about her outfit and how quiet it was in her house as she stood inside her private gym area with a lot of equipment.

“I forgot to post this earlier. It was 6:30am so I don’t think I was awake yet,” she wrote in the caption. She also included a link to where her fans could purchase the same onesie she was wearing.

Khloe’s latest workout videos come after she made headlines for wearing a necklace that featured the names of her kids, True, 5, and Tatum, 1, as well as the name of her niece Dream, 6, whose parents are her brother Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. She showed off the piece of jewelry in a video promoting her line with Fabletics and it got a lot of attention, since she admitted she felt like a “third parent” to Dream, in an episode of The Kardashians.

After her words sparked some criticism from social media users who accused her of shading Chyna’s parenting with her comment, Khloe responded. “I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” she said. “Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I am with my brother all the time.”

“I consider all of my nieces and nephews my babies,” she continued before adding, “Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life,” referring to Chyna’s real first name. Chyna also recently confirmed everything was good between them. “Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day,” she told TMZ.