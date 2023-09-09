Topher Grace’s Wife, Ashley, Supports Assault Victims With Message After Danny Masterson Sentencing

Image Credit: Christine Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Topher Grace‘s wife, Ashley Hinshaw, 34, publicly supported rape victims, just two days after Danny Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years in prison. The beauty took to her Instagram story to share a message of kind words, but didn’t directly name her 45-year-old husband’s former That ’70s Show co-star. “To every rape victim that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST … I see you ❤️,” the message read.

Ashley’s post comes after Danny, 47, made headlines for his sentencing, which happened after a retrial in May. He initially stood trial in Nov. 2022, but it was ultimately considered a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked on a unanimous decision. He was first arrested and charged with three counts of rape back in 2020, after multiple women accused him of the sexual assault in the early 2000s.

Shortly after Danny’s sentencing was announced, his and Topher’s former co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, made headlines when it was reported they were two of 50 people who wrote letters on Danny’s behalf before the sentencing. They apparently pleaded with the judge to give Danny a lenient sentence so that he could be a “present father” to his nine-year-old daughter, Fianna, whom he shares with wife Bijou Phillips. The letters were published by journalist Tony Ortega on his Substack.

Mila called Danny “caring” in her letter. “His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally,” she wrote. “I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him.”

In Ashton’s letter, he said Danny was a “positive influence” on him. “Danny takes his job seriously. He is kind, courteous, and hard-working,” he reportedly wrote. ” I can honestly say that no matter where we were, or who we were with, I never saw my friend be anything other than the guy I have described.”