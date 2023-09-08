Zach Bryan Apologizes After Being Arrested in New Statement: ‘I Was Out Of Line’

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Zach Bryan released a statement after he was arrested in Oklahoma on Thursday, September 7. The “Something In The Orange” singer, 27, said that he was “out of line” and was brought to jail and had a mug shot taken. He apologized to the police involved and thanked fans for their support. “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” he wrote.

In his initial apology, he seemed embarrassed by what had happened. “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he wrote. “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Zach was arrested for “obstruction of an investigation,” according to CNN. The arrest took place in Vinita, and police told the outlet that he was released on bond about 90 minutes after he was booked. While it wasn’t immediately clear what had happened, the singer later released a video detailing the whole timeline.

for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

The “Something in the Orange” singer revealed that he was driving from Oklahoma to Boston to go see the Philadelphia Eagles play. He said his security guard was driving behind him, and got pulled over. After sometime, he said he got out of his car as he waited. He said the cop told him to get back in his car, and when he tried to protest, the officer said he’d take him to jail. “Like a dumba**, I said, ‘Take me to f**king jail? What do you mean?'” he said. “I get too lippy with him. He brings me over to his car, and I just didn’t help my situation at all. I felt like a child. It was ridiculous. It was immature.”

Zach continued and said as he was arrested, he continued being disrespectful to the cop, and he was eventually taken to jail. He said that the people who booked him were “kind,” and he said he eventually shook hands with the cop who arrested him.

Throughout the video, Zach took accountability and admitted that he had acted immaturely. He said that while he needs to deal with the legalities, everything ended up okay. “I just pray everyone knows that I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been,” he said. “I was just an idiot, and I’ll take the fall for it. I’m a grown man, and I shouldn’t have behaved like that, and it won’t happen again. I love you guys.”

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after Zach released his self-titled fourth album on Aug. 25. The album is currently the number-one album on the Billboard 200 album chart, and the single “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves is at the top of the “Hot 100” chart.