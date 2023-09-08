Princess Eugenie Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photo of Queen Elizabeth II on the Anniversary of Her Death: ‘Missing You’

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Princess Eugenie honored her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing on Friday, Sep. 8. The princess, 33, shared a previously unreleased photo, which you can see here, of the two of them sitting together on a park bench. While she said she was missing her grandmother, she was also thinking of all the wonderful things she accomplished in her life.

In the caption, Eugenie penned a moving tribute to her grandmother. “Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart.”

Many members of the Royal Family honored Elizabeth on the anniversary of her death. The monarch’s son King Charles released a brief statement along with a video montage of memories of his mom. “In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” he said. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

Charles’ son Prince Harry also was seen making a visit to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where his grandmother is buried, to pay his respects. Harry’s brother, Prince William, also paid tribute to his grandmother in a pair of Instagram posts. He shared a photo of himself and his wife, Kate Middleton, bowing their heads during “a moment of reflection at St. David’s Cathedral honouring Her Late Majesty.” The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a separate tribute. “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you,” they wrote.

Queen Elizabeth died at 96 on Sep. 8, 2022. She was the longest-reigning British monarch, serving for 70 years. Following her death, King Charles ascended to the throne, and he had his coronation in May 2023, where he was officially crowned.