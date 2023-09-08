Prince Harry Visits Chapel Where Queen Elizabeth II Is Buried as He Marks 1st Anniversary of Her Death: Photo

Image Credit: I T S

Prince Harry, 38, is honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death. The Duke of Sussex was spotted by fans, as seen in a photo on Daily Mail, leaving St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sept. 8, the day the Queen died one year before. Queen Elizabeth II is buried with her husband, Prince Philip, at St. George’s Chapel.

Prince Harry was alone as he paid tribute to his grandmother on the first anniversary of her death. He wasn’t with his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, or the rest of the royal family. St. George’s Chapel is also where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018. Prince Harry was seen leaving a side entrance of the church and getting into a black Range Rover. He’s set to be in Germany for the Invictus Games, which start Sept. 9.

The Duke of Sussex was far away from any of his estranged family as he visited St. George’s Chapel. Prince William, 41, and Kate Middleton, 41, attended a special service at St. Davids Cathedral in Wales. King Charles III, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, attended a memorial service in Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II died at her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96 years old. In the Queen’s final hours, Prince Harry flew to Scotland to be by her side. However, he didn’t arrive until hours after the monarch had died. In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry revealed that his final words to his grandmother were that he “hoped she was happy.”

Prince Harry released a touching statement about his grandmother in the wake of her death. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he wrote.

He continued, “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And, as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III. Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”