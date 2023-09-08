Maren Morris Appears To Call Out Jason Aldean in New Song After ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Controversy

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Maren Morris is coming for Jason Aldean. The “My Church” singer, 33, appeared to call out Jason, 46, for his controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town,” as she took to Instagram to tease new music that she’s seemingly coming out with. Maren’s Sept. 7 post featured a video of a local town with a small billboard that says, “Welcome To Our Perfect Small Town From Sundown To Sunset.” Maren captioned her post, “I’m done filling a cup with a hole in the bottom.” She seemed to be shading Jason’s controversial song that was accused of promoting violence and racism.

In addition to the shady video, Maren also shared a picture of the outfit she wore to the 2016 CMA Awards, where Maren won New Artist of the Year and Jason received zero nominations. Maren’s pal and fellow country singer Brandi Carlile, 42, basically confirmed that Maren’s post was intended to call out Jason. “Oh it is ON,” Brandi commented, with a fire emoji. Jason has not responded to Maren’s shady social media post yet.

Jason made headlines earlier this year for his controversial country song. The original music video for “Try That in a Small Town” was considered racist because it was filmed in front of the Columbia County courthouse in Tennessee, the sight of the infamous lynching of Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black man in 1927. The video also featured news footage from 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests. Following the significant backlash, Jason released a statement denying that the song was “pro-lynching,” and called the backlash “meritless” and “dangerous,” although he didn’t address the filming location.

Maren was one of the celebrities who called out Jason for his song. And that wasn’t surprising considering Maren previously got into it with Jason’s wife Brittany Aldean on social media in September 2022 over a different controversy. The “Chasing After You” singer clapped back at a video Brittany posted where she made a transphobic statement. Maren called Jason’s wife “a scumbag human being” and an “Insurrection Barbie”, which prompted Brittany to call Maren a “lunatic country music person” during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

After the back-and-forth fight with Brittany, Maren used Brittany’s insult to create a new line of merchandise that she sold to support GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and the Trans Lifeline. Maren addressed the drama in an interview with The Los Angeles Times and admitted that while she’s “not a victim,” Brittany isn’t one either. “I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids,” she said, referring to Brittany’s anti-transgender comments.