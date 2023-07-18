Jason Aldean Denies He Released A ‘Pro-Lynching’ Song After Backlash & Getting Pulled From CMT

Jason Aldean, 46, is denying his song, “Try That in a Small Town” and its newly released music video is “pro-lynching,” as many internet users are calling it. The country singer received a lot of backlash about some of the features in the video, which premiered on July 14, and CMT even decided to stop airing it on Monday after having it on rotation just one day before. In a statement released on all his social media pages, Jason said people thinking the song and video is about his distaste for the Black Lives Matter protests are wrong and also called the accusations “dangerous.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous,” he wrote in the statement. “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

“As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy,” he continued. “NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”