Brandi Carlile Sparkles In Black & Hot Pink Suit Ahead Of Grammys Performance

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

If Brandi Carlile‘s outfit is any inclination, she’s feeling confident as she enters this year’s Grammy Awards, tied with Adele with 7 nominations this evening, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Per her usual, the Americana singer opted for a tailored suit with a long coat featuring embellishments on the sleeves and pant legs, paired with a hot pink silk shirt and skinny black tie. Her wife Catherine Shepherd was gorgeous by Brandi’s side in a colorful floral blouse, underneath a leather jacket and paired with pinstripe black pants. Her intricate blouse included pink flowers that complemented Brandi’s pop of color in her look.

At tonight’s show, Brandi tops her previous six noms in her 2019 run, with nods for Album Of The Year and Best Americana Album for her 2021 record In These Silent Days; “You and Me on the Rock” is up for Record Of The Year, Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song; and her song “Broken Horses” already took home Grammys this evening for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. “I watched these honors roll out this morning one by one holding Evangeline’s hand and screaming!” Brandi reacted to the honors on social media when they were announced, mentioning her oldest daughter. “LOL Barely functioning today. I have no words.”

Of her 24 total lifetime nominations, Brandi has taken home six, which she’s sure to add to this evening. “The Story” star will also be performing in the main show. In addition to the decorated singer, the Grammys will feature a special performance by Stevie Wonder, the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, GRAMMY winner Smokey Robinson, the GRAMMY Legend Award recipient, and eight-time GRAMMY winner Chris Stapleton.

In addition to the usual fanfare of music’s biggest night with performance by several nominees, the GRAMMYs will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with a showcase of the genre’s rich history and continued global influence. The segment will feature electrifying performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort. Tune in to the Grammy Awards on CBS starting at 8 PM ET!