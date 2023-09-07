Jennifer Love Hewitt Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Speculation With Hilarious Filters

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Love Hewitt expertly responded to her haters in a series of Instagram Stories, which you can see here, on Sunday, September 3, according to multiple outlets. After some people accused her of undergoing plastic surgery after she shared a photo of her new hairstyle, the actress, 44, hilariously clapped back making good use of some of Instagram’s more extreme filters. “So many people said I look different,” she wrote in the first post.

Over the course of six photos, Jennifer used a wide variety of filters to change her face in very different ways, shutting down the unsubstantiated rumors. “I look the same as always. Couldn’t look more natural. I woke up like this. Filters don’t change you that much,” she wrote. “Jk. But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love.”

While Jennifer’s hat and t-shirt remained the same, her face changed dramatically in each post. The first photo made her lips dramatically large, as they made a kissy face. The second photo similarly featured large, kissy lips, but she also had cartoonishly large eyes. Another one appeared to completely replace her face with a different woman’s, while another made her seem like an older man with a large mustache and wrinkles. The penultimate shot transformed her face into a young child’s face, while the last one similarly smoothed out her features and changed her eyes. It’s clear that she was having a lot of fun, playing with the different looks as she told people to be nice to one another.

While some followers left comments pointing out that the Party of Five alum looked very different in the recent photos, Jennifer has not been shy about sharing her thoughts about aging in recent social media posts. She reflected on aging in a February Instagram post to commemorate her 44th birthday. “I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us,” she wrote.