Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Rare Photos Of 2 Of Her Kids At Disneyland: ‘All Magic’

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a photo of two of her kids after they spent the day in California’s Disneyland on April 19. Jennifer exuded joy at the “Happiest Place on Earth” as she shared multiple snaps from their day on her Instagram Story (seen here). The first pic of the young siblings and their friends showed their backsides as they admired Sleeping Beauty’s Castle from a distance. “It’s always magical. And the joy the park brings never fades. So grateful,” she wrote underneath the sweet pic.

A second picture included a mix of her kids and her friend’s kids looking at the iconic Mickey’s Fun Wheel from a distance with their backs turned to the camera. “Watching my kids and friends kids just smile and laugh all day. Truly is the greatest blessing. It was all magic,” she wrote next to the pic.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star shares her kids with her husband of a decade, Brian Hallisay. They have one daughter, Autumn James, 9, and two sons, Atticus James, 7, and Aidan James, 1½. She recently debuted a tattoo (seen here) that featured three butterflies in honor of her three children.

Jennifer also included some selfies of herself enjoying her day at the Anaheim, Calif. amusement park. In the first selfie, seen above, she posed in front of the iconic castle. She then shared a picture of her all-black ensemble, which consisted of pants and a tee with a neon Mickey Mouse printed on it. She paired it with a baseball cap and a red crossbody purse that appeared to have Disney patches on it. “Just a mom in all her Disney glory,” she wrote alongside the outfit of the day showcase.

The Texas native also posted a pic of her on a boat ride, on which she passed a real hippopotamus. The hippo had its mouth wide open, which she saw as a silly selfie opportunity. “The hippo and I have the same selfie face,” she wrote alongside the pic of her and the hippo with their mouths open. A final snap from her magical day showed her pink crewneck sweater that had Mickey and Minnie across the front.

The Disney trip certainly meant a lot to the actress, as she gushed about their visit in the caption of her selfie she shared on her feed. “Yesterday was magical! Thank you to @disneyland @disneyparks for making our day so special,” she gushed. “Every experience created a new moment in our hearts. Sometimes you just have to make magic happen on a random Wednesday.”

The Disney trip came just under two months after Jennifer turned 44, which she grappled with in a heartfelt Instagram caption about aging. “Woke up at 4am and was 44! I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us,” she penned.

“I feel magic in the air and I love magic. Off to work… thank you mom for giving me life,” the former child star continued. “I miss you so much. Gonna get my job done and my birthday cheers on later. Ps Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone. It’s my birthday you have to do it!”