Jennifer Love Hewitt Goes Makeup-Free On Her 44th Birthday As She Reflects On Struggles Of ‘Aging’

Jennifer Love Hewitt is celebrating another birthday by showing off her natural beauty. The actress shared a pretty makeup-free selfie on Feb. 21, the day she turned 44, and added a memorable message about gratitude and the struggles of aging. She had her hair down, in the close-up Instagram snapshot, and rocked a pink top.

“Woke up at 4am and was 44! I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us,” Jennifer captioned the photo. “I feel magic in the air and I love magic.”

“Off to work… thank you mom for giving me life. I miss you so much,” she added. “Gonna get my job done and my birthday cheers on later. Ps Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone. It’s my birthday you have to do it! ❤️”

In addition to sharing her epic photo, Jennifer took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself talking about her birthday as well as reposts of birthday messages from family and friends. Another photo showed a birthday cake for her with white and pink frosting. “Working on your birthday is awesome!” she wrote in the caption.

When Jennifer’s not working, she’s spending time with her family, which includes her husband Brian Hallisay and their three children, Autumn, 9, Atticus, 7, and Aidan, 1. Although the proud parent often talks about them in posts and interviews, she’s pretty private in sharing their photos online. One of the latest photos that included Aidan showed just the back of him as he enjoyed a new outdoor play set. “This play set is incredible. Aidan has so many fun things to learn on this and we are so grateful,” she captioned the cute post. “Perfect way to have a play area but you can also change it around in different ways to keep the play interesting and exciting. This is a must have!”