Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Unrecognizable With New Short Bob Hair Makeover

If there’s one thing for sure about Jennifer Love Hewitt, it is that she can pull off just about any look and she proved that with her new hair makeover. The 44-year-old debuted her new haircut and color which was chopped into a super short bob and dyed a dark brown hue.

Jennifer’s hairstylist, Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One salon, posted the transformation video with the caption, “Was time to spice things up @jenniferlovehewitt @ninezeroone #901girl.” In the video, Jennifer was pictured with her light blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while her hair ended just below her shoulders and was looking a little dead and dry.

The video then panned to her new look which was a total shocker as Jennifer’s new hair was cut just below her chin into a short bob. Not only was her new hair much shorter, but it was dyed a dark chocolate brown which is perfect for fall. Jennifer dragged her fingers through her new hair and looked gorgeous with her hair transformation.

Jennifer shared her own photos of her hair makeover to her Instagram writing, “Before and After! @nikkilee901 Ready for Fall.” Over the past year, Jennifer has rocked a slew of different hairstyles and aside from her most recent blonde hair, she was sporting long, dark brown hair with light chestnut highlights back in April. Meanwhile, back in February, Jennifer was rocking dark black hair, proving that she truly can pull off just about any color, (including the pink hue she rocked in 2020 during quarantine.)